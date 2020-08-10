Dogs play important role in disaster management, rescue missions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30.

He said, "Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue missions.

In India, NDRF has trained dozen of such dogs.

These dogs are experts in detecting alive persons under the debris in an earthquake or building collapse." "I have been told that Indian breed dogs are very good and competent.

The cost of their upkeep is also quite less and they are also accustomed to the Indian conditions.

Now, our security forces have also inducted and trained Indian breed dogs in their dog squads," he added.