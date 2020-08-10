Global  
 

Dogs play important role in disaster management, rescue missions: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30.

He said, "Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue missions.

In India, NDRF has trained dozen of such dogs.

These dogs are experts in detecting alive persons under the debris in an earthquake or building collapse." "I have been told that Indian breed dogs are very good and competent.

The cost of their upkeep is also quite less and they are also accustomed to the Indian conditions.

Now, our security forces have also inducted and trained Indian breed dogs in their dog squads," he added.


PM Modi praises apps developed under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' [Video]

PM Modi praises apps developed under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 praised various apps that were a part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' which are gaining popularity and are becoming a good sign for self-reliant India. "Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, an app innovation challenge was put before youth of the country", PM Modi said while addressing 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published
In era of computers, smartphones, there is big trend of virtual games: PM Modi [Video]

In era of computers, smartphones, there is big trend of virtual games: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. While addressing the nation, PM said, "In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games. These games are played by children and grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous." "Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

