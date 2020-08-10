Dogs play important role in disaster management, rescue missions: PM Modi

United States President Donald Trump thinks that Indian-American community would vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections. "We have great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump. I also went to India just prior to pandemic...People are so incredible...you got a great leader and he is a great person," said Trump
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP), Member of Parliament (MP) from Arrah, RK Singh said that BJP can form government on its own in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, but will continue to be with old ally JD(U). While talking about distribution of seats, RK Singh said that the seat division should be based on the performance of BJP in the last year's Lok Sabha elections. "We can form a government on our own, in Bihar, there's no doubt in it. But, we've been in partnership with the Janata Dal (United) since 1996, and we do not want to break it, neither do they. We don't leave our friends," said RK Singh. RK Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "Our seat share will be decided soon. The process will be finished smoothly as there are no differences among us... Lok Sabha Poll results have clearly displayed the vote base of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, the seat division should be based on that only."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 praised various apps that were a part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' which are gaining popularity and are becoming a good sign for self-reliant India. "Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, an app innovation challenge was put before youth of the country", PM Modi said while addressing 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. While addressing the nation, PM said, "In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games. These games are played by children and grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous." "Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too," he added.
Several low lying areas of Gujarat's Bharuch have been flooded after water from Sardar Sarovar Dam was released. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept on standby. "Following heavy rainfall, 10 lakh cusecs of water has been released from Sardar Sarovar Dam. Two NDRF teams have been kept on standby," Bharuch's District Collector MD Modiya said.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 43 persons including five children and a pregnant woman, in flood-affected Bhandara city of Maharashtra. Due to incessant rainfall, the city is submerged in the water.
Prime Minister Narendra Modiinaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par..
