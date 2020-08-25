Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Army dog Sophie honoured with the Chief of Army Staff commendation medal: Watch | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Army dog Sophie honoured with the Chief of Army Staff commendation medal: Watch | Oneindia News

Army dog Sophie honoured with the Chief of Army Staff commendation medal: Watch | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the role of dogs in various security operations in the country during his 68th Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.He lauded the Indian Army dogs Vida, a labrador, and a cocker spaniel Sophie who were earlier this month awarded the Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ on the 74th Independence Day.

Army sniffer dog Sophie honoured with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation medal for detecting an improvised explosive device and saving lives.

Sniffer dogs are a huge force multiplier in the fight against terror in Kashmir and elsewhere.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

upgundecha

Unmesh Gundecha RT @VishnuNDTV: Army sniffer dog Sophie honoured with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation medal for detecting an improvised explosive device… 22 seconds ago

Nabaprajanma

Axomiya Nabaprajanma Army sniffer dogs Sophie and Vida, honoured with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation medal for detecting an improvis… https://t.co/ST9QcoXZ77 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with COAS Commendation Cards [Video]

Watch: Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with COAS Commendation Cards

Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations. Vida of an Army Dog Unit..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war [Video]

'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the armed forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
India-China border stadoff: General Rawat says military option is on table | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China border stadoff: General Rawat says military option is on table | Oneindia News

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has stated publicly that the military force option is on table if talks with China fail. This stern stand comes even as military level and diplomatic talks..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published