Army dog Sophie honoured with the Chief of Army Staff commendation medal: Watch | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the role of dogs in various security operations in the country during his 68th Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.He lauded the Indian Army dogs Vida, a labrador, and a cocker spaniel Sophie who were earlier this month awarded the Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ on the 74th Independence Day.

Army sniffer dog Sophie honoured with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation medal for detecting an improvised explosive device and saving lives.

Sniffer dogs are a huge force multiplier in the fight against terror in Kashmir and elsewhere.