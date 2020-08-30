Delhi metro to open on September 7th in a graded manner: What are the new guidelines | Oneindia News

Under the new unlock 4 guidelines, Delhi metro will resume services next month on september 7th, after a five-month gap.

The new guidelines issued by the Delhi government today listed severe restrictions that included a ban on tokens for the train ride and limiting the number of passengers in each coach.

The air conditioning system will also be renovated to ensure circulation of fresh air inside coaches.

The use of masks and smart cards has been made mandatory.

The trains will not stop at all metro stations Those in containment zones will remain shut.

There are plans to open stations in phases.