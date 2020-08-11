Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Greatest Movies Of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 23:17s - Published
Top 20 Greatest Movies Of All Time

Top 20 Greatest Movies Of All Time

Grab the popcorn and dim the lights for the best movies of all time.

For this list, we’re looking at the greatest films ever, based on their entertainment value, iconic status, critical acclaim, and box-office success.

Grab the popcorn and dim the lights for the best movies of all time.

For this list, we’re looking at the greatest films ever, based on their entertainment value, iconic status, critical acclaim, and box-office success.

Our countdown includes "The Dark Knight," "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," "The Shawshank Redemption," and more!




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Times Disha Patani made a case for floral print

Bollywood actress Disha Patani made her debut in 2016 and has made quite a mark on the silver screen....
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

XxiKGixX

KG @4KMadLad It is one of the greatest movies ever though. Truly revolutionary and ahead of its time... https://t.co/BoWKGktJks 1 hour ago

TheCharlieRoger

Charlie The Chicano Indian In The Cupboard is one of the greatest underrated 90s movies of all time! https://t.co/CU4i1qyvC4 2 hours ago

Jolannah_

inthatflowership “It’s so imperative in this time. These films can’t be made now. The films they make are Marvel Comics movies. You’… https://t.co/NTv7Fuy5RH 2 hours ago

Knuckle_HeadTV

Knuckle Head @Samthemanmanmen @qwerty87bro Well I didn’t say they were masterpieces😉 However I do feel that way. But that comes… https://t.co/gFRuivea8I 3 hours ago

msolo13

☹️☹️ #BLM @Sheena_655321 Let the Right One In is one of the greatest horror movies of all time. The remake is good too but th… https://t.co/Bb9WqmSKd2 4 hours ago

SRKian333

N A Y E E M RT @sana_ali39: #MyNameIsKhan, one of the best movies ever made on Humanity. With this movie, #ShahRukhKhan again proved why he is known a… 4 hours ago

lilmxxn_

Lil Moon 🌙 RT @CAVITYCOLORS: Happy Anniversary to one of the greatest movies of all time, KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE, released on this day back in… 5 hours ago

SrijitBanerje12

Srijit Banerjee Happy Birthday to the greatest Story teller of all time @srijitspeaketh. May all your wishes comes true and have a… https://t.co/ofNCfL9SUx 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Greatest Guitar Solos [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Guitar Solos

These solos rock! For this list, we’ll be breaking down the most iconic and influential solo guitar sections from the world of rock.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 18:41Published
Ranking the Performances in The Devil All the Time [Video]

Ranking the Performances in The Devil All the Time

This cast delivered performances we won’t be forgetting anytime soon. For this list, we’ll be looking at the ensemble cast of this Netflix original movie and evaluating the performances of the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:40Published
Top 20 Alien Characters of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Alien Characters of All Time

These are our favorite aliens! For this list, we’ll be looking at individual characters of extraterrestrial origin, from all media.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:39Published