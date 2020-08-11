Top 20 Greatest Movies Of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 23:17s - Published 3 weeks ago

For this list, we’re looking at the greatest films ever, based on their entertainment value, iconic status, critical acclaim, and box-office success.

Grab the popcorn and dim the lights for the best movies of all time.

Grab the popcorn and dim the lights for the best movies of all time.

For this list, we’re looking at the greatest films ever, based on their entertainment value, iconic status, critical acclaim, and box-office success.

Our countdown includes "The Dark Knight," "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," "The Shawshank Redemption," and more!