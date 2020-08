Multiple people shot Saturday night Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 day ago Multiple people shot Saturday night Multiple people were shot late Saturday night near Twain Avenue and University Center. Breaking news. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LAST NIGHT - - A GROUP OF FIVEPEOPLE LEFT THEIR APARTMENTCOMPLEX AND WERE CONFRONTED BYA MAN IN THAT PARKING LOT.POLICE SAY THE MAN OPENED FIRE- - AND HIT FOUR PEOPLE -INCLUDING A TEENAGER.ONE MAN WAS KILLED ON SCENE -ONE MAN WAS TAKEN TO UNIVERSITYMEDICAL CENTER IN CRITICALCONDITION - - THE TEENAGE GIRLAND ANOTHER WOMAN WERE TAKEN TOSUNRISE MEDICAL CENTER.- SO THEY'RE LOOKING FOR YOURHELP TO CATCH A SHOOTER.LT.RAY SPENCER/LVMPD HOMICIDE "WEURGE ANYBODY THAT HAS ANYINFORMATION, PLEASE EACH OUT TOCRIME STOPPERS.YOU CAN DO IT ANONYMOUSLY.THERE IS REWARD MONEYTHE AREA FOR WITNESSES ANDLOOKING FOR ANY SURVEILANCEVIDEO IN THE AREA THAT COULDHAVE CAUGHT THE SHOOTER COMINGTO OR LEAVING THE AREA AROUND11:30 AS THE INVESTIGATIONCONTINUES - UNIVERSITY CENTERDRIVE WILL BE CLOSED FOR QUITESOME TIME - - SO AS MORNINGTRAFFIC PICKS UP IT'S BEST TOAVOID THIS AREA.ALSO BREAKING OVERNIGHT ONE