Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:03s - Published 12 minutes ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at some internet challenges that were popularized by TikTok.

Have you tied the TikTok challenges that went viral?

Top 10 TikTok Challenges That Went Viral

Have you tied the TikTok challenges that went viral?

For this list, we’ll be looking at some internet challenges that were popularized by TikTok.

Our countdown includes recreating movie scenes, "Love Story" challenge, the "Vogue" challenge, and more!