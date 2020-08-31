4 shot outside 9ine Ultra Lounge

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:12s - Published 6 days ago

DESCRIBES A SHOOTINGTHAT KILLED A ST.

LOUISPOLICE OFFICER....HERE IN KANSAS CITY,VIOLENCE STRUCK YETAGAIN.INVESTIGATORS SAY FOURPEOPLE WERE SHOTOUTSIDE THE 9INE ULTRALOUNGE.THERE WAS A SHOOTINGAT THIS SAME CLUB INJANUARY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN EXPLAINS WHATHAPPENED LAST NIGHT --AND THE STEPS CITYLEADERS ARE TAKING TOSHUT DOWN THE CLUB.POLICE CARS AND CRIMESCENE TAPE FILLED THEPARKING LOT OF 9INEULTRA LOUNGE IN EASTKANSAS CITY SUNDAYMORNING.heavy sighJERRY WHITECOULDN"T BELIEVE IT.Jerry White /The Safety CenterSMy heart just kindasank.KCPD SAYS SEVERALPEOPLE SHOT SEVERALBULLETS - HITTING THREEMEN AND ONE WOMAN.ALL SURVIVED.ONE OF THOSE BULLETSWENT THROUGH THEWINDOW OF THE SAFETYCENTER - A MOTORCYCLETRAINING SCHOOL WHITERUNS.Jerry White / The Safety CenterSThis can be fixed, it"snot the end of the world, butit"s very disturbing.MAYOR QUINTON LUCASTAKES IT A STEP FURTHER- CALLING THE SHOOTINGIRRESPONSIBLE - SILLYAND SURPRISING.HE POINTED OUT THEREWAS A SHOOTING OUTSIDETHE SAME CLUB INJANUARY.Mayor Quinton Lucas / KansasCity,Missouri.SI"m disappointed tosee this one bad actor, mostlikely, has continued tooperate in the samemanner.AFTER JANUARY"SSHOOTING - THE CITYBEGAN THE PROCESS OFREVOKING THE CLUB"SLIQUOR LICENSE.THE CITY ADMITS COVID-19PROLONGED THATPROCESS - BUT IT TOOKTHE NEXT STEP FORWARDJUST LAST WEEK - WHENTHE CITY SENT THE CLUBOWNER THIS MESSAGE -EXCLUSIVELY OBTAINED BY41 ACTION NEWS -EXPLAINING THE CITY WASGOING TO SCHEDULE AHEARING TO TAKE AWAY9INE"S LIQUORLICENSE.SWe have a process forhow we do things.

Sometimesit takes too long, but you alsodon"t want to shut downbusinesses on a whim.SI spoke to the owner,Alphonso Hodge.

He saidsince that shooting in January,he"s installed moresurveillance cameras like theones up here and take moresecurity measures likeinstalling metal detectorsinside the club and hiringmore security.AS FOR THISWEEKEND"S SHOOTING- HODGE SAYSEVERYTHING WAS FINEWHEN HE CLSOED THEBAR AT 1:30 AND LEFT FORTHE NIGHT.

HE POINTEDOUT THE SHOOTING TOOKPLACE SEVERAL DOORSDOWN FROM HIS CLUB.THE POLICE SAY ANARGUMENT FROM INSIDETHE CLUB LED TO THESHOOTING.SWhat are we waiting for,8 people to get shot, 10?

Arewe waiting for more people todie?THE MAYOR AND WHITESAY THE CLUB OWNERNEEDS TO TAKEACCOUNTABILITY FORWHAT HAPPENS OUTSIDETHE CLUB.Jerry White / The Safety CenterSYeah, so I do kinda holdhim responsible for it.

It"stime to do the right thing andstop, it"s gotta stop.REPORTING IN KCMOCHARLIE KEEGAN