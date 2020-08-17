Watch: IAF's dramatic rescue amid MP floods; hospitals, temples inundated

Several areas in Madhya Pradesh have been hit by floods due to heavy downpour.

The Indian Air Force deployed choppers to airlift people from flood-hit Chhindwara in MP.

IAF personnel were seen rappelling from an Mi-17 chopper for rescue.

Over 9,000 people have been moved to relief camps in MP so far.

A similar heroic rescue was carried out in n MP's Balaghat.

2 youths and an elderly person were rescued by IAF personnel.

Even Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal struggled amid heavy rain.

Over 125 people have died in MP due to rain & flood in MP this monsoon.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan commented on the situation.

He said, “This morning, I briefed the Prime Minister regarding the current situation.

We are receiving his loving support and blessings.

I am happy that rescue operations were conducted throughout the night.

All 5 people in Sehore's Narela were rescued at 2:30 at night.

Shajapur, Devas... There are some problems but there is no need to worry because our personnel of SDRF are deployed.

Wherever needed, we'll take the Army's help.

We won't allow loss of life in any part of the state.

My appeal is that people shouldn't be stubborn when the administration tries to evacuate them.”