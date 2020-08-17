Watch: IAF's dramatic rescue amid MP floods; hospitals, temples inundated

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the Indokh barrage project in Indore on September 20. Project has been built at a cost of 79.03 crore. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony CM said, "I live to serve the people of this state. My government is about dedicating itself to the cause of the people. This water now will help in the effective irrigation of farms."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 15 held a public rally in Raisen. During his speech, he said that his government will leave no stone unturned in the development of Raisen. He also inaugurated several development projects during his visit to Raisen.
During a public rally in MP's Bhind, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh modern thugs. Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh made new records in corruption, pocketed money from budget of the state, pocketed the money that was to be used for development. They pocketed Rs 2,200 crores premium of Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana. Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are modern thugs."
Amid India- China border dispute, Indian Air Force's recently inducted Rafale fighter jet carried out sorties over Ladakh from a forward airbase.5 Rafale fighters have been inducted into Indian Air Force and they are familiarising themselves with operational areas.
India and China will hold Corps Commander level talks for the 6th time since June 2020. The talks are aimed at resolving the simmering situation at the LAC in Ladakh. The first five Corps Commander level talks have not been able to make much headway. However, coming in the backdrop of the high level meetings between Foreign and Defence Ministers of India & China in Moscow, there is some optimism about the latest talks. The Defence Minister had told Parliament that has tried on several occasions has tried to alter the status quo through aggressive means in at the LAC in Ladakh. He had also added that China has not honoured any of the agreements reached so far during talks at various levels. The latest round of talks also come as Indian Air Force conducted familiarization sorties of the recently acquired Rafale jets in Ladakh. So what impact will the Rafale jets have on the situation at the LAC? How will it boost India’s chances against the Chinese PLA? Watch Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda answer all these questions.
Farmer of Moradabad and Gorakhpur are optimistic about the agriculture bills. UP framers said these bills will give them new opportunities. In Madhya Pradesh also farmers accepted the reform. Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
Unidentified miscreants vandalised a toll plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway on the night of September 18. The mishap took place in Betma area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. A policeman said, "It seems it was done by farmers who were angry over the collection of toll tax."
A poster that reads 'Bikau nahi, tikau chahiye' and 'Maaf karein gaddar' seen outside Congress office in Bhopal. Party leader PC Sharma said, "There's sentiment against the 25 people who sold people's mandate for money. They had won on Congress ticket but sold vote of public."
A number of vehicles damaged after wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on August 31. The incident took place in Sadar Manzil's parking area of Bhopal. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is present at the spot. More details are awaited in this regard.
Indian Air Force helicopter MI-17 rescued stranded villagers from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on August 29. Indian Air Force has been carrying out multiple rescue operations in MP from past few days. Due to heavy rainfall, parts of MP have been facing floods.
Indian Air Force choppers rescued people who had been stranded due to the floods in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in the state, leading to flood like situation in around 9 districts. Earlier, IAF had also rescued people from Chinndwara district, which is also among the worst hit areas. Over 6,500 people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood hit district of Hoshangabad has called for a top level meeting to discuss the issue. He also reportedly spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the situation in the state. Teams of the Indian Army and the NDRF have already been deployed in Hoshangabad district for rescue and relief. In the last two days, heavy rains pounded nine districts of the state, including Hoshangabad, Sehore, Chhindwara and Narshinghpur, leading to a rise in the level of the Narmada river at some places. Watch the full video for all the details.
Torrential rains over the last two days triggered flooding in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Hoshangabad, where the Army and the NDRF were roped in on Saturday to rescue people from inundated areas, officials said. Sehore and Chhindwara districts also continue to be lashed by heavy rains, which sent water bodies in these regions into spate, they said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of the inundated areas of Hoshangabad and Sehore districts and the hailstorm-hit parts along the Narmada river for one-and-a-half hours on Saturday.
A man got stuck in heavy flow of Khutaghat Dam near Ratanpur area of Bilaspur after he jumped in the weir on August 16 evening but couldn't get out due to heavy flow. He sat on a stone holding a tree to save himself. But due to bad weather and heavy flow of water, he couldn't be rescued. On August 17 morning, Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper, Mi-17 came to rescue him. Miraculously, he got airlifted and was rescued safely.