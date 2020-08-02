Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns stage protest in Toronto to mark International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

They called Pakistan army an occupied Army of Pakistan, Balochistan and Sindh.
The protesters urged Canadian Government to press Pakistan in terms of reinstating human rights for Baloch, Sindhis, Mohajirs and Pashtuns.
The protesters met with "Free Hong Kong" protesters in the next block and together they raised slogans, "Down Down China Down" and "Pakistan China Partnership, Human Rights Abuses for Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns".
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) observed Pakistan's Independence Day as 'black day' on August 14 in many countries. The observance to the black day was linked to the unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs, MQM and oppressed ethnic entities like Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns, Seraikis, Hazarwals, Gilgitis and Baltistanis living in Pakistan. The black day was observed in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Germany and other overseas units and protest rallies were organised. A large number of men, women, children, MQM affiliates and sympathisers and members of the oppressed ethnic communities in these countries actively participated. MQM local and regional leaders led the rallies. Participants of the rallies held placards and carried black flags on vehicles with slogan 'Black Day' in protest against state atrocities against oppressed nations in Pakistan. At the same time, they were carrying MQM flag, portrait of founder leader Altaf Hussain. Large crowds in the shape of car rallies gathered outside Pakistani Consulate offices and showed deep concerns over gross human rights violations taking place in Pakistan by the Army and para military forces. In this regard, a car rally was also produced in London which started from the International Secretariat of the MQM and went round different parts of London. Black balloons were released outside the International Secretariat on the occasion. The special protest car rally reached the Pakistan High Commission in Central London from different parts of the country and passed in front of it. Along with the tricolour MQM's flags, there were British national flags and portraits of Quaid-e Tehreek Mr Altaf Hussain. The participants of the protest car rally chanted slogans in favour of Quaid-e Tehreek Mr Altaf Hussain and condemned the Pakistan's military establishment for unprecedented, unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs and other oppressed nations in Pakistan. The special protest car rally was also attended by MQM Acting Convener Tariq Jawaid, members Coordination Committee and MQM UK Organiser Sohail Khanzada and other office bearers. When the rally arrived back at the International Secretariat of the MQM, MQM UK workers dropped sky lanterns in large numbers into the air amid loud slogans that they continued to chant. Men, women, youngsters and children were also present along with their families on the occasion. MQM Founder and Leader, philanthropist, historian, politician and statesman Mr Altaf Hussain also addressed the participants of the protest rallies at the International Secretariat and in his address, he paid rich tribute to the protestors and congratulated them for celebrating the BLACK DAY in an unforgettable manner.
A group of Pakistan's minority communities including Sindhi, Pashtun and Gilgit Baltistan staged a protest against Pakistan in Washington DC. "We are here to tell the world that we Sindhi, Pashtun, Gilgit Baltistan are not happy with Pakistan. Pakistan is terrorist state. They killed our leaders. There are many Sindhi workers who are prisoners under Pakistan. We will continue our struggle until the world especially United States and United Nation declare Pakistan as a terrorist state." They also raised slogans and placards in front of Embassy of Pakistan in US.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain gave a lecture. Hussain said that the reserves of oil, gas, coal and other minerals in Sindh are under the control of the army and the entry of permanent residents of Sindh is closed and the ministers of Sindh are busy to save their seats. He said, "I request with my folded hands to all the permanent residents of Sindh to get ready to come forward for the liberation of their land. We will end the occupation on Sindh soil and its resources because they belong to the permanent residents of Sindh and not to those who come from outside." He said that those who have settled permanently in Sindh and live here and earn money here and consider Sindh as their homeland should also be a part of the struggle for the rights of Sindh, we will also embrace them.
The Sindhi Baloch Forum held a protest against Pakistan government in front of UK Parliament in London. The protest was held on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August 30. The protesters were carrying banners, placards and flags of Balochistan. They chanted slogans against Pakistan's atrocities against Baloch and Sindhi people. Atrocities are committed by Pakistan Army and spy agencies, the ISI and Military Intelligence on Baloch and Sindhi people.
Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.
Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora joined the protest. Amid the protests, demonstrators praised India and chanted slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A woman representing the Hong Kong Canadian community said that it is of utmost importance for the people of the world to be united against China. She said, “I’m representing the Hong Kong Canadian community in joining force with our brothers and sisters from different ethnic communities to oppose to the brutal suppression of the Chinese authoritarian regime. We would like to show solidarity for our brothers and sisters that are under suppression in Tibet, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and other parts of the world. It is of utmost importance for all people over the world to be united in saying no to this suppressive regime. We also need to urge the Canadian government to come up with a strong foreign policy.” Watch the full video for more details.
A protest was carried out in downtown Toronto against Chinese oppression on August 01. Protestors urged the international community to take measures to tackle Chinese oppression. The protest was organised by Canada Hong Kong Link, Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance, Indian, Tibetans, Vietnamese and Taiwanese Diaspora on August 1. Protestors chanted 'Modi, Modi, Modi,' and praised India's democrac
The Free Balochistan Movement held protests in the German city of Hamburg against Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan. The protesters demanded justice for 25-year-old student of Karachi University Hayat Baloch. The youth was allegedly shot dead by the Pakistani army in front of his elderly parents on 13th August. Protesters held banners calling for an end to crimes by Pakistan and China in their region. Protesters also distributed thousands of pamphlets and leaflets during the protest. People from the German civil society and representatives from different political parties also joined in the protest to show solidarity with the Baloch people and express their anger against the extra-judicial murder of Baloch students by the Pakistan Army. Protesters said that the youth’s murder is an example of state genocide perpetuated by Pakistan in the region. Atrocities by Pakistan Army are a common occurrence in Balochistan where thousands have fallen victim to enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings. Watch the full video for all the details.
