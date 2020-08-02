Global  
 

Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns stage protest in Toronto to mark International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns staged a protest on August 30 in Canada's Toronto to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The protestors demanded United Nations (UN) and international communities to press Pakistan to end forced disappearances, enforced conversion to Islam and extrajudicial killings.

The leaders and members of Baloch National Movement, Canada Pashtun Council, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and World Sindhi Congress gathered in downtown Toronto and chanted "Pakistan Army Terrorist, ISI Terrorist".

They called Pakistan army an occupied Army of Pakistan, Balochistan and Sindh.

The protesters urged Canadian Government to press Pakistan in terms of reinstating human rights for Baloch, Sindhis, Mohajirs and Pashtuns.

The protesters met with "Free Hong Kong" protesters in the next block and together they raised slogans, "Down Down China Down" and "Pakistan China Partnership, Human Rights Abuses for Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns".


