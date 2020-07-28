Onam goes global | Onam celebrations in foreign countries | Oneindia News

In his Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Onam was fast becoming an international festival.

The Prime Minister said that the joy of Onam has reached distant shores be it America, Europe or the Gulf, owing to the far flung expatriate Keralite community and their influence.

Here is a look at how the NRI Malayalis have adapted the festival to their lands of residence.

#Onam #OnamSadya #OnamPookalam