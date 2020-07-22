|
Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy as she reveals she's expecting a baby boy
Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy as she reveals she's expecting a baby boy
Emma Roberts has confirmed she and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby together
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
It’s official – Emma Roberts is having a baby! The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on...
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources