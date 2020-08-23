Global  
 

Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur

Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur

Agreement provides for the dismantling of rebel forces and integration of their fighters into the national army.


Sudan rebels agree key peace deal to end 17-year conflict: Report [Video]

Sudan rebels agree key peace deal to end 17-year conflict: Report

State media says Sudan Revolutionary Front alliance from Darfur and southern states inks agreement with government.

‘We lost so much’: Sudan’s floods leave survivors in despair [Video]

‘We lost so much’: Sudan’s floods leave survivors in despair

Thousands of homes destroyed in flooding in Sudan and close to 100 people dead.

US halts aid to Ethiopia over Renaissance Dam

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has approved a plan to halt US foreign assistance to Ethiopia over the country’s dispute with Egypt and Sudan over the...
Sudan to launch mass polio vaccination after outbreak

 KHARTOUM: Sudan is preparing a mass vaccination campaign against polio after an outbreak, the UN said Friday, days after the declaration of the eradication of..
Sudan ready to work with ICC on war crimes, says prime minister

Sudan ready to work with ICC on war crimes, says prime minister Sudan is ready to co-operate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) so those accused of war...
Sudan rebels agree key peace deal

Sudan rebels agree key peace deal Khartoum (AFP) Aug 30, 2020 Sudan's main rebel alliance has agreed a peace deal with the...
