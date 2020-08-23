Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur
Agreement provides for the dismantling of rebel forces and integration of their fighters into the national army.
Sudan rebels agree key peace deal to end 17-year conflict: ReportState media says Sudan Revolutionary Front alliance from Darfur and southern states inks agreement with government.
‘We lost so much’: Sudan’s floods leave survivors in despairThousands of homes destroyed in flooding in Sudan and close to 100 people dead.
