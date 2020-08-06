Olympic flame goes on display near Tokyo’s National Stadium

PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards



Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day. On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020. Awards were virtually conferred in a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid floral tribute to Dhyan Chand. Rijiju paid the respect at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. "Today is an important day for all of us, especially the sporting fraternity. Today is the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. We have decided to increase prize money for both sports, adventure awards," he said. National Sports Day is celebrated every year in India on August 29 since 2012. National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. The hockey legend won gold medals in the Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936. On this day every year, nation honours its sporting heroes with recognitions. Awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand, Dronacharya.

