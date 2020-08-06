Olympic flame goes on display near Tokyo’s National Stadium

Global  
 

The Olympic flame will go on display at the Japanese Olympic Museum until next year's torch relay ahead of the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Games.


PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards

PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards

Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day. On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020. Awards were virtually conferred in a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid floral tribute to Dhyan Chand. Rijiju paid the respect at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. "Today is an important day for all of us, especially the sporting fraternity. Today is the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. We have decided to increase prize money for both sports, adventure awards," he said. National Sports Day is celebrated every year in India on August 29 since 2012. National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. The hockey legend won gold medals in the Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936. On this day every year, nation honours its sporting heroes with recognitions. Awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand, Dronacharya.

Olympic icon John Carlos proud of NBA boycotts: 'I hope it goes beyond just basketball'

 John Carlos, who took a stand against racism at the 1968 Olympics, watched the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday with a deep sense of pride.
Doggy daycare holds canine Olympics

 The real Olympics were canceled this year, but this doggy daycare in Wisconsin held its own events in honor of the summer games.
Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, Resigns Due to Health Concerns

Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, Resigns Due to Health Concerns

Abe announced his resignation during a Tokyo press conference on Friday.

Race for new Japan PM starts after resignation

 AFP, TOKYO The race to succeed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe started informally yesterday, with several contenders announcing their plans to stand, a day..
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe resigns over worsening health

 TOKYO: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, ending a stint at the helm of the..
Olympic rings temporarily shelved in Tokyo

Olympic rings temporarily shelved in Tokyo

The giant Olympic rings exit the spotlight temporarily for maintenance, after the Tokyo games are postponed.

WEB EXTRA: Olympic Rings Monument Temporarily Removed From Tokyo Bay

WEB EXTRA: Olympic Rings Monument Temporarily Removed From Tokyo Bay

This Olympic rings monument was temporarily removed from Tokyo Bay Thursday. Organizers said the rings were moved for maintenance and will return in December. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan were..

Olympic rings removed temporarily from Tokyo Bay

Olympic rings removed temporarily from Tokyo Bay

The Olympic rings monument installed in Tokyo Bay for the 2020 Summer Games was temporarily removed for maintenance on Thursday, and will return in December when Japan heads into the final stretch of..

