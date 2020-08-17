Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FLOTUS chooses Nashville teen to represent Tennessee in national women's suffrage art exhibit

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:38s - Published
FLOTUS chooses Nashville teen to represent Tennessee in national women's suffrage art exhibit

FLOTUS chooses Nashville teen to represent Tennessee in national women's suffrage art exhibit

To celebrate the first lady, Melania Trump, selected students from a national art competition to be showcased in an exhibit in front of the White House that represented the women's suffrage movement.

THE PASTOR BELIEVES THE CHURCHWAS TARGETED BECAUSE OF STONE'SVISIT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChicChatTV

Chic Chat FLOTUS chooses Nashville teen to represent Tennessee in national women's suffrage art exhibit -… https://t.co/jdfWp7aQEo 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Votes for Women' exhibit opens today at Nashville Public Library [Video]

'Votes for Women' exhibit opens today at Nashville Public Library

Tuesday marks a monumental day in history for women in Tennessee and the United States. Our nation celebrates 100 years since women won the right to vote.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:50Published
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1 [Video]

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1

One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:27Published
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.2 [Video]

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.2

One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:43Published