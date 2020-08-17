|
|
|
FLOTUS chooses Nashville teen to represent Tennessee in national women's suffrage art exhibit
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:38s - Published
FLOTUS chooses Nashville teen to represent Tennessee in national women's suffrage art exhibit
To celebrate the first lady, Melania Trump, selected students from a national art competition to be showcased in an exhibit in front of the White House that represented the women's suffrage movement.
THE PASTOR BELIEVES THE CHURCHWAS TARGETED BECAUSE OF STONE'SVISIT.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1
One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 08:27Published
|
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.2
One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 07:43Published
|