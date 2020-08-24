S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years

US stocks fluctuated on Monday.

Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions.

S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984.

Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US.

Tensions between the US and China are elevated over the potential sale of TikTok.

Business Insider reports that both Apple and Tesla gained after undergoing stock splits.