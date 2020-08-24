S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years

S&P 500 can explode a further 11% and touch 3,900 before the end of the year. But, the growth will be dependent on if Pres. Trump's revolutionary vaccine plan gets recognized Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull told Business Insider: "I would predict the S&P to flirt with 3,900." The White House is mulling an emergency use authorization for UK-based AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine before the November election.
The bull market kept rolling along Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq once again closing at record heights and the Dow made progress by erasing all of its losses for the year. Conway G. Gittens has the details
On Thursday, the S&P 500 extended its record highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at this year's virtual Jackson Hole symposium. Business Insider reports that Powell outlined the central bank's overhauled strategy for controlling inflation and avoiding future crises. He also signaled that the Fed's monetary policy will remain accommodative as it seeks to stimulate the US economy. Jobless claims came in at 1 million for the week that ended on Saturday, in line with consensus estimates. Abbott Laboratories produced a COVID-19 test that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Oil prices traded lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.4%, to $42.36 per barrel.
Online learning platform Coursera is offering unemployed workers free access to thousands of job-relevant courses, specializations, and professional certificates. The program will be administered through government agencies and community colleges, at zero cost to either one. According to Business Insider, Coursera's goal is to help unemployed workers re-skill and re-enter the workforce.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $6 billion bet on five of Japan's biggest trading companies. The news was released Sunday night in a press release. The billionaire investor's company revealed that it owns just over 5% of Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Itochu, Marubeni, and Sumitomo. Business Insider reports that all five firms rose between 4% and 10% on Monday.
Katy Perry released her sixth studio album, "Smile," on Friday. Reviews have been mixed to negative for the 12-song album. Business Insider underwhelmed by the "formulaic production and the cheap lyrics." The songs "mostly hinge on Perry celebrating her resilience and growth." The album was panned for being boring and unintelligible. Half of the songs on the album were ruled as skips.
