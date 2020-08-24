Global  
 

S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published
US stocks fluctuated on Monday.

Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions.

S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984.

Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US.

Tensions between the US and China are elevated over the potential sale of TikTok.

Business Insider reports that both Apple and Tesla gained after undergoing stock splits.


Stocks open weakly but are still headed for a monthly gain

 Stocks are mostly lower on Wall Street Monday morning after the market gave back some of its recent gains from a five-week winning streak. The S&P 500 was down..
S&P Has Room To Explode Another 11% [Video]

S&P Has Room To Explode Another 11%

S&P 500 can explode a further 11% and touch 3,900 before the end of the year. But, the growth will be dependent on if Pres. Trump's revolutionary vaccine plan gets recognized Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull told Business Insider: "I would predict the S&P to flirt with 3,900." The White House is mulling an emergency use authorization for UK-based AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine before the November election.

Dow turns positive for 2020 [Video]

Dow turns positive for 2020

The bull market kept rolling along Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq once again closing at record heights and the Dow made progress by erasing all of its losses for the year. Conway G. Gittens has the details

S&P 500 Closes At Record High [Video]

S&P 500 Closes At Record High

On Thursday, the S&P 500 extended its record highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at this year's virtual Jackson Hole symposium. Business Insider reports that Powell outlined the central bank's overhauled strategy for controlling inflation and avoiding future crises. He also signaled that the Fed's monetary policy will remain accommodative as it seeks to stimulate the US economy. Jobless claims came in at 1 million for the week that ended on Saturday, in line with consensus estimates. Abbott Laboratories produced a COVID-19 test that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Oil prices traded lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.4%, to $42.36 per barrel.

Trying TikTok Photography ‘Hacks’ to See if They Actually Work

 Photographers Rachel and Daniel at Mango Street decided to try out a few “photo hacks” they found on TikTok. These sorts of quick “hacks” are notorious..
TikTok Deal Faces Complications as U.S. and China Ratchet Up Tit-for-Tat

 China’s new export rules, which could delay or scuttle a sale of TikTok, have further turned giant companies into pawns in a geopolitical struggle.
McEnany on Belarus: US stands on side of democracy

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighed in on the ongoing unrest in Belarus Monday, saying the U.S. will "always stand on the side of freedom and..
Chinese government puts restrictions on TikTok sale ordered by Trump

 The country has introduced export restrictions on AI technology, including the type used in TikTok's algorithm.
TikTok creators can soon sell merch directly in the app with new Teespring integration

TikTok creators will soon be able to sell merchandise they design and create directly to fans via the app..
Coursera Is Offering An Amazing Scheme To Help Workers Re-Train For The New Normal [Video]

Coursera Is Offering An Amazing Scheme To Help Workers Re-Train For The New Normal

Online learning platform Coursera is offering unemployed workers free access to thousands of job-relevant courses, specializations, and professional certificates. The program will be administered through government agencies and community colleges, at zero cost to either one. According to Business Insider, Coursera's goal is to help unemployed workers re-skill and re-enter the workforce.

Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Investment In Five Japanese Firms [Video]

Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Investment In Five Japanese Firms

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $6 billion bet on five of Japan's biggest trading companies. The news was released Sunday night in a press release. The billionaire investor's company revealed that it owns just over 5% of Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Itochu, Marubeni, and Sumitomo. Business Insider reports that all five firms rose between 4% and 10% on Monday.

Critics Pan Perry's New Album [Video]

Critics Pan Perry's New Album

Katy Perry released her sixth studio album, "Smile," on Friday. Reviews have been mixed to negative for the 12-song album. Business Insider underwhelmed by the "formulaic production and the cheap lyrics." The songs "mostly hinge on Perry celebrating her resilience and growth." The album was panned for being boring and unintelligible. Half of the songs on the album were ruled as skips.

A former SpaceX intern is suing the company, claiming retaliation after reporting sexual harassment

A former intern at SpaceX is suing the aerospace company, claiming that SpaceX retaliated against her after..
Apple and Google Make It Easier to Opt In to Virus Tracing

 The tech giants said that states can now send notices directly to smartphones asking people to opt in to the technology, which helps trace the coronavirus.
NYTimes.com

Apple releases iOS 13.7 with support for new automatic COVID-19 notification system

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.7, adding support for a new exposure notification system for powering..
Apple and Google announce new automatic app system to track COVID exposures

Apple and Google are launching a new auto-generated software framework to help states..
The Verge

Why you can no longer install Fortnite on iOS

*Update September 1st, 10:43AM ET:* The following article has been updated following Apple’s termination of Epic..
The Verge

Ten years ago, Epic helped to legitimize iOS as a gaming platform with a small demo

On September 1st, 2010, Epic Games released its Citadel..
The Verge

Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limit signs

 SAN FRANCISCO: EV maker Tesla has rolled out a software update that will let its vehicles Autopilot system detect speed limit signs using cameras. When the..
WorldNews

Elon Musk is now the third-richest person in the world

 Musk passed Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg Monday as shares of Tesla Inc. continued their unrelenting rally after undergoing a forward stock split...
WorldNews

Tesla Foils Ransomware Attack After Employee Rejects Bitcoin Bribe Worth $1 Million

 Tesla’s Elon Musk has said the company recently foiled attempts to infect its computer network with malicious software, after an employee cooperated with the..
Tesla Autopilot Can Detect Speed Limit Signs [Video]

Tesla Autopilot Can Detect Speed Limit Signs

S&P 500 Stalls at Record Level, Set for Best August in 36 Years

The S&P 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on an economic revival due to prolonged...
S&P 500 heads for best August in 36 years as traders cheer continued economic recovery

Monday's gains come after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached fresh record highs last week, boosted by...
AngryintheNorth

Beth Cushing RT @DavidNakamura: This is a striking lede: As Wall Street logged its best August in more than 30 years, the number of Americans going hung… 2 minutes ago

GoddessAO7

Follow @GoddessAFindom ✨ RT @GoddessAFindom: August was my best month on OnlyFans so far, but It’s not going to stop. Each month will be better than the last. Don’t… 22 minutes ago

GoddessAFindom

𝔾𝕠𝕕𝕕𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝔸 ✨ August was my best month on OnlyFans so far, but It’s not going to stop. Each month will be better than the last. Don’t disappoint me. 23 minutes ago


