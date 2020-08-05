Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former VP Biden Visits Pittsburgh For Campaign Speech

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Former VP Biden Visits Pittsburgh For Campaign Speech

Former VP Biden Visits Pittsburgh For Campaign Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Pittsburgh today for a campaign speech.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden to blame Trump for violent clashes in Pittsburgh speech

The former vice president is getting out on the campaign trail to call for peace and justice.
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Analyzing The Effect Former President Obama's Speech Will Have On Voters [Video]

Analyzing The Effect Former President Obama's Speech Will Have On Voters

CBS4 anchors Eliott Rodriguez and Lauren Pastrana got insight from CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:19Published
Day 2 Of The Democratic National Convention Gets Underway [Video]

Day 2 Of The Democratic National Convention Gets Underway

Allen Martin talks to CBS Political Correspondant Ed O'Keefe about Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention as well as Former First Lady Michelle Obama's powerful speech on Day 1.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:20Published
Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware [Video]

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published