Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arnautovic opens up on China struggles

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Arnautovic opens up on China struggles

Arnautovic opens up on China struggles

Former West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic admits he underestimated the challenges of the Chinese Super League after he joined Shanghai SIPG last July.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

chadtafari

chad-$torm 🇯🇲 RT @sportbible: "I underestimated it. I didn't train. I didn't look after my body. I was eating. I was drinking fizzy drinks." https://t.co… 19 hours ago

sportbible

SPORTbible "I underestimated it. I didn't train. I didn't look after my body. I was eating. I was drinking fizzy drinks." https://t.co/eMNafZJzpy 20 hours ago

WestHam_fl

West Ham United News The former Hammers striker has admitted to some struggles since making the move to China but he is now on the right… https://t.co/ViXK2iYDts 1 day ago