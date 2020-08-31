Flight from Israel to UAE makes history
An Israeli commercial passenger plane has made history by becoming the first to fly to the United Arab Emirates.
On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flightAn El Al Boeing 737 carrying senior U.S. and Israeli aides made aviation history by cutting straight over Saudi territory en route to Abu Dhabi on Monday for normalisation talks. Emer McCarthy reports.
Kushner: 'A new script for the Middle East'President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner spoke after the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE.