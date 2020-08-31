Flight from Israel to UAE makes history Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Flight from Israel to UAE makes history An Israeli commercial passenger plane has made history by becoming the first to fly to the United Arab Emirates. 0

Related news from verified sources Israeli, U.S. officials on historic flight to UAE to formalize normalization deal TEL AVIV — Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

