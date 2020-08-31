Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

A Knox County judge was killed in a weekend plane crash, what happens next?

To replace "a local judge" who died over the weekend.

We received a statement "from the indiana supreme court".

After the death of "ryan johannings-meier".

"the knox county judge"..

Died in a plane crash "saturday morning".

It happened "in lawrence county, illinois".

"officials" are still investigating what led to the crash.

//////// ////// "i worked close with the judge, especially through this covid.

We had several meetings with the jail population and getting people in and out of the courts and we always kept a line of communication open.

And he worked with me and i tried to work with him on getting through all this.

But yeah, we're definitely going to miss him."

Remain "pending at this hour.

