Remembering Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:48s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:48s - Published Remembering Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson John Thompson, who became the first Black basketball coach to win the NCAA Tournament, has died at 78. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ted wallace Rodney was a great all around guy. He was always positive, a team player, always supportive. I loved playing with h… https://t.co/cxTKmZcuua 4 days ago IowaRed RT @IowaHoops: We are deeply saddened by the passing of former head coach and Hall of Famer Lute Olson. A great basketball mind and a true… 1 week ago Beariz Grant https://t.co/ZiwBaWXe6T The basketball world mourns the loss of legendary coach and Hall of Famer John Thompson. A… https://t.co/q5drCm65kC 1 week ago Philadelphia 🔔 Hoyas "Remembering Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson" https://t.co/7RRw3xeqUh 1 week ago breakingone John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the fi… https://t.co/fXeGPCETgz 1 week ago