Remembering Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Remembering Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson

Remembering Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson

John Thompson, who became the first Black basketball coach to win the NCAA Tournament, has died at 78.

CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.


