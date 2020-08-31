|
John Thompson, legendary Georgetown coach, dead at 78
John Thompson, legendary Georgetown coach, dead at 78
The Naismith Hall of Famer was the first Black coach to lead a team to an NCAA Tournament...
CBS Sports - Published
Georgetown had no college basketball brand when John Thompson arrived at the university in 1972. Soon...
ESPN - Published
Georgetown's Thompson, who just died, was the first Black coach to win an NCAA title. He mentored...
Business Insider - Published
Legendary Basketball Coach John Thompson Dies At 78
John Thompson is most well known for coaching the Georgetown Hoyas from 1972-99. Prior to that, he played collegiately at Providence College and played two seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning a..
