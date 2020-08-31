Global  
 

John Thompson, legendary Georgetown coach, dead at 78

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:38s
Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson, who led Hoyas to national title, dies at 78

The Naismith Hall of Famer was the first Black coach to lead a team to an NCAA Tournament...
CBS Sports Also reported by CBS News, NPR, VOA News, USATODAY.com, TMZ.com, Newsday, NYTimes.com


John Thompson took a chance on hapless Georgetown ... then worked a miracle

Georgetown had no college basketball brand when John Thompson arrived at the university in 1972. Soon...
ESPN

5 inspiring quotes from legendary basketball coach John Thompson display how he modeled leadership

Georgetown's Thompson, who just died, was the first Black coach to win an NCAA title. He mentored...
Business Insider Also reported by VOA News



Remembering Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson [Video]

Remembering Basketball Hall Of Famer John Thompson

John Thompson, who became the first Black basketball coach to win the NCAA Tournament, has died at 78. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:48
Legendary Basketball Coach John Thompson Dies At 78 [Video]

Legendary Basketball Coach John Thompson Dies At 78

John Thompson is most well known for coaching the Georgetown Hoyas from 1972-99. Prior to that, he played collegiately at Providence College and played two seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning a..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:30