Detroit honors COVID-19 victims with memorial on Belle Isle
Detroit hosted 15 different funeral processions to honor the more than 1,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the city on Monday.
City honors 1500+ Detroiters lost to coronavirus with memorial drive on Belle IsleDetroit has been one of the hardest-hit cities by COVID-19. To date, more than 1500 Detroiters have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. o
Memorial service to be held Monday for Detroit Fire Sergeant Sivad JohnsonDetroit will be hosting 15 different funeral processions to honor the more than 1,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the city on Monday.