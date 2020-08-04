Governor Reeves extends mask mandate

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 6 days ago

- governor tate reeves announced- he will extend the- mask mandate for another two- weeks.- on top of that, he is also- allowing more spectators to - attened sporting events and - other extracurricular school- gatherings from two per student- to 25% capacity when social - distancing can occur.

- and with the labor day weekend- coming up and also- southern miss' first football - game of the season thursday,- governor reeves is urging - missisippians to still follow - the - cdc guidelines and wear a mask.- - "our ability to continue- throughout the fall is- going to be directly- proportional with the individua- fans willingness to - - - - participate in making sure that- these events do not become supe- spreader events.- because if they do, then i'm- going to be put in a position,- - - - dr. dobbs and dr. byers are - going to be put in a position - where we have to reevaluate the- decisions that i have - - - - made.

So, again, it is- critically important that the - people of our state that attend- games - wear a mask into the stadium, - wear a mask when going from one- - - - place to another place.

They- obviously can take their mask - off according to the order when- sitting in- - - - their seats but we encourage yo- to wear it as much as you can - while sitting in-