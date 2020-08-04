Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Reeves extends mask mandate

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Governor Reeves extends mask mandate

Governor Reeves extends mask mandate

Governor Tate Reeves has announced the extension of the mask mandate for another two weeks at today’s press conference.

- governor tate reeves announced- he will extend the- mask mandate for another two- weeks.- on top of that, he is also- allowing more spectators to - attened sporting events and - other extracurricular school- gatherings from two per student- to 25% capacity when social - distancing can occur.

- and with the labor day weekend- coming up and also- southern miss' first football - game of the season thursday,- governor reeves is urging - missisippians to still follow - the - cdc guidelines and wear a mask.- - "our ability to continue- throughout the fall is- going to be directly- proportional with the individua- fans willingness to - - - - participate in making sure that- these events do not become supe- spreader events.- because if they do, then i'm- going to be put in a position,- - - - dr. dobbs and dr. byers are - going to be put in a position - where we have to reevaluate the- decisions that i have - - - - made.

So, again, it is- critically important that the - people of our state that attend- games - wear a mask into the stadium, - wear a mask when going from one- - - - place to another place.

They- obviously can take their mask - off according to the order when- sitting in- - - - their seats but we encourage yo- to wear it as much as you can - while sitting in-




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mississippi governor on signing statewide mask mandate: 'I want to see college football in the fall'

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday he would sign a statewide order requiring face masks,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Restaurant mask mandate for Illinois [Video]

Restaurant mask mandate for Illinois

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has made a new mandate for restaurants and they're customers.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Longmont candle shop cites 'spiritual beliefs' for not enforcing mask mandate [Video]

Longmont candle shop cites 'spiritual beliefs' for not enforcing mask mandate

As students and teachers adjust to the new normal of class during COVID-19, several school districts say so far, the governor is keeping his promise to help. A Longmont candle shop owner is citing her..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:53Published
Governor extends mask mandate order [Video]

Governor extends mask mandate order

Governor extends mask mandate order

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:43Published