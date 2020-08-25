Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases Rising in the University of Alabama System

You're taking a live look at the university of alabama system's coronavirus dashboard.

The data still hasn't been updated since friday at 4:30.

But here's what we know so far.

There are 1,368 cases spread across their three campuses state-wide.

1,201 are at the university of alabama!

Despite that total -- one university of alabama student says the school is doing a great job handling the situation.

He has more on what students feel is being done right -- and who they think is to blame for the spike in cases since classes resumed just a couple weeks ago today i spoke to dominique satterwhite -- a u-a grad student who feels the university took a strong approach by testing people before they returned to campus, and offering different learning options and precautions in the classrooms. but she says students aren't taking the coronavirus threat as seriously as they should.

The university has done their job."

Dominique satterwhite -- a harvest native --told me the school has put strong masking and distancing precautions in place on campus and is enforcing them.

She's also said shes almost been annoyed with the frequency with which she receives emails from the school reminding her about health check ups and testing possibilities.

"so i know they're putting their money where their mouth is in making sure you get tested and making sure there is ways for you to get tested on campus."

But off campus, it seems some students are not following the rules, and that's where she believes the issue sits.

"here in tuscaloosa, people are having huge house parties and with multiple houses next to each other, with like 10 or more people.

So that's like 30 or 40 people, but they're technically under the 10 people rule because they're next to each other."

Currently the university is restricting access to greek houses and residence halls and prohibiting gatherings both on and off campus.

They've also postponed student events outside of classes and satterwhite says you can't enter any building without a mask and told me she hasn't seen anyone try.

To an extent -- she said this level of enforcement can be seen off campus.

"lets say, if you go on the strip, during the weekends, there's police officers patrolling and they will say you need to put a mask on or you will get in fact in trouble, so the supervisors, teachers, police enforcement, and academics are enforcing that rule very highly."

With the bars in tuscaloosa now closed and additional restrictions on students, satterwhite tells me she hopes students start to take safety more seriously and think about others.

