Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview

CNN reports that Mariah Carey has a new album on the way. On Tuesday night, the singer took to Twitter to announce the album "The Rarities," will be dropping October 2. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2." The album will feature 32 tracks, some of which have never before been released. One track from the album is a song called "Save the Day", featuring Lauryn Hill.
Mariah Carey and Eminem dated in 2001. Carey is publishing a memoir this year. According to sources close to Eminem, Carey's memoir has him "scared to death." Yahoo! News reports that Eminem is worried she'll dish about their sex life. "Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey," a source tells Us Weekly. “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say sh*t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover.
Rosie O'Donnell knows about what life is like hosting a talk show. O'Donnell hosted her own talk show from 1996 until she ended it in 2002. O'Donnell talked about Ellen Degeneres on the "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" podcast. "You can't fake your essence." O'Donnell said she has "compassion for Ellen, right? I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand." "I think that from knowing her for so many years I have my own kind of history with her.
Ellen DeGeneres is still taking heat for a toxic work culture on her self titled daytime talk show. A reputation manager told Business Insider how Ellen can repair her image. Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, said DeGeneres is handling the crisis poorly. According to Schiffer DeGeneres is trying to "deflect to protect." He said it's a strategy that was part of the decision to fire three executive producers from "The Ellen Show.
R&B singer R. Kelly was beaten up in his jail cell by a fellow inmate. According to Newser, the inmate blamed Kelly for ongoing protests taking place outside the prison. The Federal Bureaus of Prisons declined to comment on the extent or severity of injuries suffered by Kelly. A lawyer for Kelly said he'd been told there was an attack but received no word on the singer's condition. Kelly is being held on charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, and child pornography.
Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle and Dia. Nash later married Jay Tucker in May 2011 and announced their divorce in October 2019. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.
In a small town in rural Japan, farmers have been dealing with hordes of hungry monkeys eating up their vegetables. Now, HuffPost reports help is on the way, in the form of three elderly women calling themselves the 'Monkey Busters.' The women are so dedicated to the cause they often show up to a monkey sighting still in their aprons, so not a moment of monkey-scaring is wasted. However, the Monkey Busters don’t actually kill their targets.
The storm surge has receded, and the cleanup has begun along the stretch of southwestern Louisiana that was shattered by Hurricane Laura. However, officials say returning residents will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer. HuffPost reports the death toll from the Category 4 hurricane rose to 16 deaths Saturday. More than half of those were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.
Amber Riley delivered a searing tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera during Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was a much-anticipated performance on the show, according to HuffPost. The actor and singer embodied a 1960s Motown look as she took the “Kimmel” stage Thursday. She introduced a new song, “A Moment,” with lyrics about overcoming loss. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” she sang. Naya Rivera died July 8th at the age of 33 in an accidental drowning.
In 1999, Oprah sat down with Mariah Carey and her mom, Pat, to talk about the discrimination their interracial family had experiencedfirst, when Mariah was growing up in a predominantly white town, and..