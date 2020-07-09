Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News
Mariah Carey won’t be joining the long list of celebrities defending Ellen DeGeneres.

Huffpost reports that the R&B icon recently reflected on her own brush with DeGeneres years ago.

The host essentially "manipulated Carey into revealing she was pregnant" amid rumors she was expecting.

Carey reflected on the 2008 interview in an expansive Vulture profile published on Monday.

Carey said that she was “extremely uncomfortable” with the exchange at the time.


