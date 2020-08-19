Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami-Dade Superintendent Apologizes For Technical Nightmare On First Day Of Virtual Launch

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Miami-Dade Superintendent Apologizes For Technical Nightmare On First Day Of Virtual Launch

Miami-Dade Superintendent Apologizes For Technical Nightmare On First Day Of Virtual Launch

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports the District has identified the problem and fixed it.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lee Home Connect first day [Video]

Lee Home Connect first day

Lee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Adkins welcomes students to their first virtual class.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:50Published
UPDATE: Canvas app crashes for some CCSD students, hacking attempt leads to school threat [Video]

UPDATE: Canvas app crashes for some CCSD students, hacking attempt leads to school threat

The Clark County School District Police say a former student at Walter Johnson Junior High School located near Alta and Buffalo was able to infiltrate a virtual classroom and threatened the school...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:00Published
LAUSD Teachers Prepare For First Day Of Virtual Instruction Following Days Of Orientation [Video]

LAUSD Teachers Prepare For First Day Of Virtual Instruction Following Days Of Orientation

One day before the actual start of instruction at Los Angeles Unified School District, Superintendent Austin Beutner visited Manchester Avenue Elementary in South Los Angeles to see how one teacher was..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:16Published