Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.
The first instalment of Amazon Prime’s documentary on Tottenham will bereleased on August 31. The All or Nothing series followed Spurs during atumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch, andthe first three episodes will air on the last day of the month.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has branded the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban “disgraceful” and a “disaster”.City’s two-year expulsion was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday, but they were fined £10million.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne. Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.
