Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview

Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge.

Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season, with an end to the long trophydrought a top priority.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction [Video]

Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction

The first instalment of Amazon Prime’s documentary on Tottenham will bereleased on August 31. The All or Nothing series followed Spurs during atumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch, andthe first three episodes will air on the last day of the month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho [Video]

CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho critises the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling over Manchester City,

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:36Published
Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban [Video]

Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has branded the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban “disgraceful” and a “disaster”.City’s two-year expulsion was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday, but they were fined £10million.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Europa League draw: Tottenham to face Lokomotiv Plovdiv

 Tottenham are drawn away to Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second round of Europa League qualifying.
BBC News

Matt Doherty: Tottenham sign defender from Wolves

 Tottenham Hotspur sign right-back Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year deal.
BBC News

Man City hope for high-profile double signing - Sunday's football gossip

 Manchester City hope for high-profile double signing, Everton close in on Real playmaker, Spurs defender rejects move, plus more
BBC News

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition

Sevilla return home triumphant with Europa League trophy [Video]

Sevilla return home triumphant with Europa League trophy

Sevilla return home with the Europa League trophy having won the competition for a record-extending sixth time in Cologne a day earlier.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:28Published
Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne. Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:22Published

Tweets about this

SickofthePundit

Sick of the Pundits @NBCSportsSoccer 🙃🐔🇵🇹 🚨 If anyone has a spare minute or two, please give our latest podcast a view, appreciate any… https://t.co/qHx5cCTqRP 6 hours ago

SickofthePundit

Sick of the Pundits @SkySports ⚽🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚨 If anyone has a spare minute or two, please give our latest podcast a view, appreciate any… https://t.co/JJWa1kY7o8 11 hours ago

FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo RT @SebSB: My last act in freelance world was to write the Tottenham preview in the new, season previewing @FourFourTwo... and that issue i… 6 days ago

SebSB

Seb Stafford-Bloor My last act in freelance world was to write the Tottenham preview in the new, season previewing @FourFourTwo... and… https://t.co/hMS5KEDH80 6 days ago

cgstefko

Caroline Stefko RT @cgstefko: ICYMI, I started a Tottenham Hotspur newsletter. Today's post is a preview of the upcoming 2020/21 season! #COYS #THFC htt… 1 week ago