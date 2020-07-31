Equity indices flat after historic contraction in Q1 GDP
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Equity indices flat after historic contraction in Q1 GDP
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on September 01 as official figures released a day earlier showed 23.9 per cent fall in the economy during the first quarter of the current financial year.
At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 85 points or 0.22 per cent at 38,714 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,415.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.Among stocks, JSW Steel was up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 276.55 per share, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded one per cent higher during early hours on August 31 on positive global cues and steady flow of foreign institutional investor (FII) funds. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 339 points or 0.86 per cent at 39,806 while the Nifty 50 gained by 99 points or 0.85 per cent at 11,746. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and IT 1.1 per cent. But Nifty pharma dipped by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Future Retail rose by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore. Adani Ports ticked up by 4.2 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 4 per cent and Tata Motors by 3.4 per cent. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose by 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively while Bajaj Finserv gained by 1.6 per cent.However, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Cipla suffered losses.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent. IndusInd Bank jumped by 12 per cent to close at Rs 679.05 per share while Axis Bank moved up by 7.9 per cent, ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.7 per cent.Punjab National Bank was up by 5.6 per cent at Rs 37.30 per share while State Bank of India gained by 4.5 per cent to Rs 225.40. The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic. Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices surged for the third consecutive session during early hours on August 11 with metal and financial stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 291 points or 0.76 per cent at 38,473 while the Nifty 50 gained by 77 points or 0.68 per cent at 11,347. Except for Nifty pharma which slipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.9 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel moved up by 3.8 per cent to Rs 426 per share while Hindalco gained by 3.6 per cent and JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent. The other prominent winners were HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints and ITC. However, Titan lost by 3.9 per cent a day after the jewellery-to-eyewear maker reported a net standalone loss of Rs 270 crore for the quarter ended June. It had reported a profit of Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period. one trade deal.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out all intra-day gains to end flat on Wednesday but metal and auto stocks gained substantially. When the closing bell rang, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 25 points or 0.07 per cent at 37,663 but the Nifty 50 gained by 6 points or 0.06 per cent at 11,102. Except for Nifty pharma, PSU bank and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty metal moving up by 4.2 per cent and auto by 2.1 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco emerged as the top gainer by adding 8.6 per cent at Rs 176.40 per share. Tata Steel was up by 6.6 per cent at Rs 397.05 while JSW Steel ticked up by 3 per cent to Rs 235.15 per share.
Equity benchmark indices were on upswing during early hours on August 05 amid positive global cues with metal and banking stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 408 points or 1.08 per cent at 38,096 while the Nifty 50 gained by 105 points or 0.95 per cent at 11,201. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal moving up by 2.2 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco was the top gainer by adding 3.6 per cent at Rs 168.20 per share while Tata Steel was up by 2 per cent to Rs 380.20.Private lenders Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank edged higher by 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively while State Bank of India ticked up by 2.1 per cent.Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were up by 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent. The other prominent gainers were UltraTech Cement and Grasim.However, FMCG majors Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were in the negative terrain along with Power Grid Corporation and Dr Reddy's.
Equity benchmark indices erased all morning gains and cracked by over 2 per cent on geopolitical concerns and ahead of the GDP first-quarter data. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 839 points or 2.13 per cent at 38,628 while the Nifty 50 lost by 305 points or 2.62 per cent at 11,342. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty pharma losing by 5.2 per cent, PSU bank by 5 per cent, private bank by 3.6 per cent metal by 4.2 per cent and realty by 4.8 per cent. Government-owned State Bank of India lost by 5.9 per cent to Rs 211.45 per share as private lender IndusInd Bank lost by 5.1 per cent to Rs 631.25. The other prominent losers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment and NTPC. However, Future Retail was up by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore.
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on August 06 ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy that is expected to announce measures to boost economic growth amid rising COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 213 points or 0.57 per cent at 37,876 while the Nifty 50 gained by 60 points or 0.54 per cent at 11,162. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.6 per cent. Financial and banking gauges were subdued. Among stocks, Tech Mahindra advanced by 2.1 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.9 per cent, Wipro by 1.6 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.4 per cent. Energy stocks too gained with ONGC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, IndianOil Corporation, GAIL and Coal India witnessing marginal gains. However, Eicher Motors was down by 1.6 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent, JSW Steel by 1 per cent and Hindalco by 0.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices ticked up during early hours on August 13 with IT and metal stocks gaining ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 76 points or 0.2 per cent at 38,446 while the Nifty 50 gained by 35 points or 0.31 per cent at 11,343. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.2 per cent and metal by 1.8 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 183.45 per share and JSW Steel by 2.5 per cent to Rs 263.45. IT majors too witnessed smart gains with Tech Mahindra moving up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.2 per cent and Wipro by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices drifted lower during early hours on Wednesday amid weak global cues with pharma stocks losing the most. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 181 points or 0.47 per cent at 38,226 while the Nifty 50 lost by 54 points or 0.48 per cent at 11,269. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma slipping by 1.8 per cent, private bank by 0.7 per cent and IT by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank gained by 3.5 per cent. Among stocks, Cipla fell by 1.9 per cent to Rs 762.65 per share while Sun Pharma was down by 2 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.3 per cent. The others which lost were Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and GAIL.
Equity benchmark indices traded half a per cent higher during early hours on August 27 with the start of September futures and options series. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex up by 199 points or 0.51 per cent at 39,312 while the Nifty 50 gained by 53 points or 0.53 per cent at 11,612. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.8 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Punjab National Bank was up by 3.5 per cent at Rs 36.55 per share while State Bank of India gained by 1.6 per cent to Rs 219.10. Axis bank ticked up by 3.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.7 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.5 per cent. The other major gainers were Bharti Infratel, UPL, Larsen and Toubro and energy majors like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and ONGC. However, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded on a positive note during early hours on Monday led by gains in financial and auto stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 215 points or 0.56 per cent at 38,650 while the Nifty 50 gained by 68 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,440.Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty private bank moving up by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.5 per cent and auto by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors witnessed a dramatic jump of 8.4 per cent to Rs 2,353 per share. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 2.8 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.2 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.2 per cent. Grasim, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Bharat Petroleum Corporation too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Titan.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a strong momentum on Tuesday with realty and banking stocks making a comeback. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 478 points or 1.26 per cent higher at 38,528 while the Nifty 50 gained by 138 points or 1.23 per cent at 11,385. Except for Nifty pharma which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 4 per cent, private bank by 2.2 per cent financial service by 1.9 per cent and auto by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, realty major DLF ticked up by 6.7 per cent to close at Rs 157.05 per share on reports of improvement in consumer sentiment. Suntech Realty gained by 7.5 per cent while Godrej Properties was up by 2.2 per cent. Banking majors Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank advanced by 3 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries too lifted the market sentiment by advancing 1.3 per cent at Rs 2,118.75 per share. Grasim was up by 6.5 per cent, JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent and Titan by 2.1 per cent. However, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla and Sun Pharma traded with a negative bias.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Tweets about this
Times of Republic Equity indices flat after historic contraction in Q1 GDP https://t.co/wZfrqa64rp 24 minutes ago
Equity benchmark indices wobbled between gains and losses during early hours on July 31 in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. At 10:15 am, the..