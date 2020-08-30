|
|
|
Here are the 2020 MTV VMAs winners
The MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, MTV VMAs, Box Office
"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman honored at the MTV Video Music Awards; Lady Gaga wins big at the VMAs; "Tenet" launches with $53M in overseas gambit at box..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The 2020 MTV VMAs may look a little different this year, but the nominees and winners are still just...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared •IndiaTimes
|
Tweets about this
|