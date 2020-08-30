Global  
 

Here are the 2020 MTV VMAs winners

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Here are the 2020 MTV VMAs winners
The MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday.

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

 NEW YORK — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages..
WorldNews

ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, MTV VMAs, Box Office

 "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman honored at the MTV Video Music Awards; Lady Gaga wins big at the VMAs; "Tenet" launches with $53M in overseas gambit at box..
USATODAY.com

Lady Gaga shines at MTV VMAs with medley performance and multiple wins

 Lady Gaga was an undeniable highlight of this year’s (virtual) MTV VMAs. The pop star took home five awards, including the first-ever Tricon award, which..
WorldNews

Jack Harlow Drops Around $110k for Championship Rings for His Crew

 Jack Harlow takes care of his own -- and by that, we mean he's willing to spend an arm and leg to ice out his entourage, and make it look like they just walked..
TMZ.com

Video Music Awards show addresses social justice amid pandemic

 Lady Gaga is among the winners of 2020’s Video Music Awards, one of the first shows to move forward amid the pandemic and great social upheaval. Kevin Frazier..
CBS News

