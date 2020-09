Tacko Fall learns new skill Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 days ago Tacko Fall learns new skill Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall is learning a new skill while in the NBA bubble. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOWN IN THE BUBBLE, TACO FALL ISLEARNING A NEW SKILL.THEY ARE HAVING SOME FUN BETWEENGAMES.JAYLEN BROWN AND ENES KANTER ARETEACHING HIM HOW TO SWIM.AT 7’7", HE COULD PROBABLY JUSTSTAND IN MOST PARTS OF THE POOLOR REACH FROM AND TO END INTHREE STROKES.IT’S GOOD TO KNOW HOW TO SWIM.IT’S A GREAT SKILL TO HAVE.CINDY:





