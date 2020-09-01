Marcus Rashford leads new food poverty task force

The Duke of Cambridge has thanked football clubs and fans for supporting theircommunities during the coronavirus pandemic. The prince delivered his messagein a video on Twitter which featured a montage of footage and images includingone of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford who was successful incampaigning for free school meal vouchers to be provided to pupils over thesummer period.
Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he's "as fit as a butcher's dog" after being questioned about his health after suffering with coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson lays out his plans for the government's "lifetime skills guarantee" as he delivers a speech during a visit to Exeter College.
Boris Johnson has announced £1.5bn into developing further education options in the UK. The Prime Minister said the countries shortcomings in labour and education are "painfully apparent."
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, says universities have gone to 'unbelievable efforts' to protect students from Covid-19. Her comments come as thousands of students are being forced to remain in their accommodation as the virus spreads across campuses.