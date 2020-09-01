Marcus Rashford leads new food poverty task force

Marcus Rashford has teamed up with major UK supermarkets to create a taskforce to tackle the issue of child food poverty.

The Manchester United and England striker successfully campaigned for free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays.

Rashford said the voucher scheme “wasn’t going to work in the long run” and that he needed to think about the best way for families to eat in the long term.

Report by Jonesia.

