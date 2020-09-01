Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus Rashford leads new food poverty task force

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Marcus Rashford leads new food poverty task force

Marcus Rashford leads new food poverty task force

Marcus Rashford has teamed up with major UK supermarkets to create a taskforce to tackle the issue of child food poverty.

The Manchester United and England striker successfully campaigned for free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays.

Rashford said the voucher scheme “wasn’t going to work in the long run” and that he needed to think about the best way for families to eat in the long term.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford thanks boy for 'being kind'

 Jack says he will donate more to food banks because of Marcus Rashford and asks if he will join Spurs.
BBC News

Mata, Rashford & Greenwood score as Man Utd win cup tie

 Manchester United progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as they win at Championship side Luton.
BBC News
William thanks football clubs and fans for community support during pandemic [Video]

William thanks football clubs and fans for community support during pandemic

The Duke of Cambridge has thanked football clubs and fans for supporting theircommunities during the coronavirus pandemic. The prince delivered his messagein a video on Twitter which featured a montage of footage and images includingone of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford who was successful incampaigning for free school meal vouchers to be provided to pupils over thesummer period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Rashford surprises fans at home for Coca Cola partnership [Video]

Rashford surprises fans at home for Coca Cola partnership

Marcus Rashford makes surprise visits to fans homes to celebrate the start ofthe new Premier League season with Coca Cola.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed children [Video]

Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed children

RESENDING WITH UPDATED RESTRICTION, PART MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT BBC BREAKFAST VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALLER MARCUS RASHFORD BEING INTERVIEWED ABOUT HIS SCHEME TO TACKLE CHILDHOOD FOOD

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:48Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Stevenage: How Burger King sponsorship led to Fifa game popularity

 A 'mustard and ketchup' kit and social media figures "bigger than playing Manchester United" - how Stevenage became big on Fifa.
BBC News

Alex Telles: Manchester United in talks with Porto over Brazilian full-back

 Manchester United are in talks with Porto over a deal for Brazilian full-back Alex Telles.
BBC News
Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record [Video]

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

Tuesday's gossip: Man Utd still in hunt for Sancho

 Man Utd still in hunt for Sancho, James could join Leeds on loan, Bayern want Norwich right-back Aarons, plus more.
BBC News

'Defied logic' & 'got away with one' - what did we learn from Man Utd's win at Brighton?

 Five goals, two penalties, a 100th-minute winner and more - what did we learn from Manchester United's chaotic win at Brighton?
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Johnson: I’m fit as a butcher’s dog [Video]

Johnson: I’m fit as a butcher’s dog

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he’s “as fit as a butcher's dog” after being questioned about his health after suffering with coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Boris Johnson lays out plans for further education [Video]

Boris Johnson lays out plans for further education

Prime Minister Boris Johnson lays out his plans for the government's “lifetime skills guarantee” as he delivers a speech during a visit to Exeter College. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Johnson: Educational shortcomings ‘painfully apparent’ [Video]

Johnson: Educational shortcomings ‘painfully apparent’

Boris Johnson has announced £1.5bn into developing further education options in the UK. The Prime Minister said the countries shortcomings in labour and education are “painfully apparent.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Keegan: Universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’ [Video]

Keegan: Universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, says universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’ to protect students from Covid-19. Her comments come as thousands of students are being forced to remain in their accommodation as the virus spreads across campuses. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

How a fake “Real Oversight Board” is putting pressure on Facebook

 Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge

Today let’s talk about Facebook’s Oversight Board, the “real” Oversight Board, and what it means for..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford partners with UK supermarkets to demand free school meals for 1.5 million more children

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has formed the Child Food Poverty Task Force with major...
Business Insider - Published

Rashford sets up task force in renewed drive to ease UK child food poverty

Marcus Rashford has set up a task force and called on the government for further assistance as part...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

begum_janat

Janat Begum RT @BlackLeadersNet: Black Leaders - Weekly Influencer Segment! This week, we dedicate our post to the talented @MarcusRashford - Marcus i… 3 days ago

BlackLeadersNet

Black Leaders Black Leaders - Weekly Influencer Segment! This week, we dedicate our post to the talented @MarcusRashford - Marcu… https://t.co/KqD2Rn0vcd 5 days ago

NCFE

NCFE Food insecurity: Marcus Rashford leads campaign to extend FSM to 1.5 million more pupils. https://t.co/Xs4PgV2KQS 6 days ago

CACHEORG

CACHE Food insecurity: Marcus Rashford leads campaign to extend FSM to 1.5 million more pupils. https://t.co/yzCRQVyyms 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford leads new child food poverty task force [Video]

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford leads new child food poverty task force

Marcus Rashford is spearheading a task force on the issue of child foodpoverty and hoping it can speed up action to tackle the issue. The ManchesterUnited and England striker was successful in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Rashford forms food taskforce [Video]

Rashford forms food taskforce

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has formed a taskforce with some of the UK's biggest food brands to try and help reduce child food poverty. Credit: BBC.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published