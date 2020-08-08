Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.
Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.
Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets?” Root said.
England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.
James Anderson gave the strongest hint yet that he is actively planning forone last crack at the Ashes next winter, promising that his historic 600thTest wicket is a stepping stone rather than the end..
WBZ-TV's Steve Burton and Dan Roche discuss Cam Newton's first press conference with the Patriots, and how the QB will fit in with Bill Belichick in New England. Will Newton be the starter come Week 1,..