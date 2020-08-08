Global  
 

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.


England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again [Video]

England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again

Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.

James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan [Video]

James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan

Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets?” Root said.

England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root [Video]

England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root

England’s Joe Root says his side showed skill and mental strength to clench avictory over Pakistan in the raisethebat first Test at Emirates Old Traffordby three wickets.

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia [Video]

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.

Buttler guides England to T20 series winover Australia

 Jos Buttler guides England to a six-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 international to clinch the three-match series.
Joe Root: Australia's Steve Smith surprised by England Test captain's T20 omission

Australia's Steve Smith says he is surprised England have left Joe Root out of their squad for the...
News24.com | Steve Smith taken aback by 'terrific' Joe Root's T20 absence

Australia batsman Steve Smith believes England's "surprising" decision to omit Joe Root is a sign the...
