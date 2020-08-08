Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.

Jos Buttler guides England to a six-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 international to clinch the three-match series.

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.

England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root England’s Joe Root says his side showed skill and mental strength to clench avictory over Pakistan in the raisethebat first Test at Emirates Old Traffordby three wickets.

James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets?” Root said.

England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.

