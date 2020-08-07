LFO 2020 High School Football Spotlight

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

The Warriors are hoping the combination of speed and experience will accelerate L-F-O over opponents this season.

According to the Warriors, L-F-O's football team hasn't looked this good in years.

Bo campbell: "i feel like this is one of the fastest teams that i've seen lfo have."

Speed will be the superlative skill for the lfo warriors this year.

Malachi powell: "this is probably one of the most athletic, quick teams that we've had in a long time.

We're a lot stronger."

Jevonnie womble: "last year's speed, we were fast but we weren't as fast as we should have been, and this year, i feel like we're a lot faster.

The line's faster, wide receivers' faster, slots' faster, all that."

New faces will bring the speed and athleticism in the trenches this year.

Lfo returns just one offensive lineman.

Womble: "i haven't seen our line this good in so long."

Campbell: "i feel like we're even faster and quicker up front than we have been.

I think this group, their leadership and being more coachable is going to take them far."

Inexperience up front shouldn't bother the warriors too much -- as starting quarterback malachi powell brings his two years of experience back for his senior year.

Powell: "i do feel like i have a lot more experience than a lot of the guys here, and a lot more experience than a lot of the guys on the other teams. i think it's going to help us a lot whenever it comes down to game play or clutch moments."

Campbell: "it's humongous.

Anytime you have a lot of experience coming back especially at quarterback, it's something you can't put a price on."

Tag: 30 schools in 30 days, brought to you by food city and goss