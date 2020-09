Bradley Cooper 'hasn't left the house' amid Covid-19 crisis Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Bradley Cooper 'hasn't left the house' amid Covid-19 crisis Bradley Cooper didn't leave the house during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic because he wanted to keep his elderly mother safe. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Bradley Cooper American actor and filmmaker