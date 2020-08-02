Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 41,504

Global  
 

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million,according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The Government said41,499 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive forCovid-19 as of Thursday, an increase of nine on the day before.


