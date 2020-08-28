Extinction Rebellion begins fresh series of UK climate protests

Global  
 

Video Credit: euronews (in English)
Protests calling for more action to tackle climate change returned to London's streets on Tuesday.View on euronews


Arrests made as Extinction Rebellion begins 10 days of protest in London [Video]

Arrests made as Extinction Rebellion begins 10 days of protest in London

At least five arrests have been made after Extinction Rebellion protestersblocked a road near to the Houses of Parliament. The campaigners sat in themiddle of the road next to Parliament Square to stop the traffic on Tuesdayafternoon. Dozens of police officers swooped in to carry them away to vansparked nearby, while the rest of the group danced, chanted and cheered.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill [Video]

Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill

Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday to demand that MPs back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Arrests as Extinction Rebellion protests begin across England

 Protesters block a road near Parliament and are planning a "walk of shame" near the Bank of England.
BBC News

Extinction Rebellion Accuse Met Police Of 'Trying To Crush' Protests

 Extinction Rebellion has accused the Met Police of “trying to crush” protests after it received a copy of an open letter from the force warning against mass..
WorldNews

'The virus is real...it moves fast and it kills' -WHO [Video]

'The virus is real...it moves fast and it kills' -WHO

Addressing demonstrators who took to the streets across Europe, including in Berlin, Paris and London, on Saturday (August 29) in protest against coronavirus restrictions, WHO Director General Tedros warned: "The virus is real, it's dangerous, it moves fast and it kills."

Credit: Reuters Studio

Extinction Rebellion block streets in centre of Manchester, UK [Video]

Extinction Rebellion block streets in centre of Manchester, UK

Climate Change protesters, Extinction Rebellion have blocked streets around St Peters Square in Manchester, northwest England. Footage from Tuesday morning (September 1) shows protestors meditating..

Credit: Newsflare
Extinction Rebellion families hold protest outside Bank of England [Video]

Extinction Rebellion families hold protest outside Bank of England

Members of Extinction Rebellion families block an entrance to the Bank ofEngland in protest of the bailing out of airlines and shipping companiesamidst the pandemic. This action in London has been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO