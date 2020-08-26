Zoom Quarterly Earnings Far Surpass Wall Street's Expectations

Global  
 

Zoom Video Communications blew Wall Street's expectations out of the water on Monday.

The remote work video platform reported fiscal second-quarter earnings showing that revenue was more than four times higher this year than last.

According to Markets Insider, shares of Zoom skyrocketed as much as 38% in premarket trading Tuesday.

Zoom's adjusted earnings per share were 92 cents, versus 45 cents expected.

Revenues were $663.5 million, versus $500.5 million expected.


