Some NYC Public School Teachers Relieved About Delayed Start Date, Parents Frustrated By Short Notice CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:43s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:43s - Published Some NYC Public School Teachers Relieved About Delayed Start Date, Parents Frustrated By Short Notice The delayed start to the city's school year has been met with relief from some teachers hoping for more time to make their classrooms safe, but some parents are wondering why some decisions weren't made earlier; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. 0

Tweets about this Mary Frank RT @CBSNewYork: Teachers are breathing a sigh of relief over #NYC's decision to delay the start of the school year, but some parents are qu… 4 minutes ago CBS New York Teachers are breathing a sigh of relief over #NYC's decision to delay the start of the school year, but some parent… https://t.co/9FJc2gep8B 6 minutes ago SpotlightNews RT @Gothamist: Despite Postponement, Some NYC Public School Teachers Remain Skeptical Of Reopening Plan https://t.co/jqRNbsnAOx 28 minutes ago Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Despite Postponement, Some NYC Public School Teachers Remain Skeptical Of Reopening Plan… https://t.co/SwBBj1MKGg 34 minutes ago 221 b Baker Street RT @WonderfulwomanK: KY Republican stupid is really, really stupid. They are attacking our public school teachers for being un-American?! j… 39 minutes ago Dr. Vicki Hayes KY Republican stupid is really, really stupid. They are attacking our public school teachers for being un-American?… https://t.co/csv0Neg4YU 58 minutes ago Gothamist Despite Postponement, Some NYC Public School Teachers Remain Skeptical Of Reopening Plan https://t.co/jqRNbsnAOx 1 hour ago Axel Kipp @l0gicth0t U.S. history courses in public school here are terrible and broad and white-washed as-is. I had some goo… https://t.co/U7AKWL95fA 2 hours ago