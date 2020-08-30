Crowded Field Hopes To Replace Joe Kennedy In Congress

Markey, Kennedy Make FInal Push For Votes Ahead Of Primary



Sen. Ed Markey and his challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy were busy trying to drum up support a day before the primary. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:35 Published 1 day ago

Ed Markey, Joe Kennedy Hope To Sway Undecideds In Final Hours Of Senate Primary Race



WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago