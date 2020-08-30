Global  
 

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
Crowded Field Hopes To Replace Joe Kennedy In Congress

The race to replace Joe Kennedy in the state’s 4th Congressional District includes 7 Democrats and two Republicans.

WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.


