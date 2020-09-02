Charlie's Christmas Wish Movie

Charlie's Christmas Wish Movie Trailer HD Plot synopsis: In this heartwarming holiday film starring Aiden Turner (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), a troubled war vet’s family finds new hope from a scrappy little rescue dog.

Discharged and sent home for the holidays, John (Turner) tries hard to adapt to civilian life—and to son Jimmy’s new pet, a feisty terrier named Charlie.

As the family meets other struggling local veterans, they know it’ll take a miracle to bring peace to them and to John.

Good thing Charlie has a direct line to the Man Upstairs… Unwrapping on DVD, Digital, and On Demand November 10 from Lionsgate