Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:04s - Published
SOCRATES Film trailer - Plot synopsis: After his mother’s sudden death, Socrates, a 15-year-old living on the margins of São Paulo’s coast, must survive on his own.

As he faces isolation because of his sexuality, his search for a decent, worthy life reaches a breaking point.

SOCRATES is the debut feature film from Brazilian - American director Alexandre Moratto.

It is the first feature produced by the Querô Institute in Brazil where it was co-written, produced, and acted by at-risk teenagers from local low-income communities, with the support of UNICEF.


SOCRATES movie trailer - Plot synopsis: After his mother’s sudden death, Socrates, a 15-year-old living on the margins of São Paulo’s coast, must survive on his own. As he faces isolation because..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published