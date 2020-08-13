Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Announce The Arrival Of Their First Baby

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are new parents.

The couple's"beautiful and healthy daughter" was born last week.

Sheeran posted on Instagram "We are completely in love with her.

Both mum and baby are doing amazing".

Sheeran went on to say that he and his wife "are on cloud nine".

According to CNN, Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when Sheeran was 11 years old.

They reconnected in the summer of 2015 and began dating, and the pair married in January 2019.