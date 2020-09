Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry has given birth to their first child– a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter

Ed Sheeran advising Lewis Capaldi on how to cope with fame Ed Sheeran has been advising Lewis Capaldi on how best to navigate life in the spotlight.

The singer tells fans his wife has given birth to daughter Lyra, their first child.

Surprise! Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have a new addition to the family.

Surprise! Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have a new addition to the family.