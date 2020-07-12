Global  
 

Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit

Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN.

They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke.

They say Trump "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" any strokes or mini-strokes.

Dr. Sean Conley also denied any cardiovascular emergencies in his statement.

He claims Trump remains healthy and that he has no concerns about his abilities to lead.

Conley then added that his statement came at the request of Trump himself.


Prominent veterans demand apology from Trump after allegations of insulting remarks

 Joe Biden and prominent veterans are demanding President Trump apologize after an article in The Atlantic alleged that the President made disparaging remarks..
Bin Laden niece backs Trump, says reelection 'vital' to future of Western civilization: Report

 Osama bin Laden's niece is a proud supporter...
Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him [Video]

Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him

The political cat was set among the pigeons Wednesday with a publication of a scathing new article in The Atlantic magazine. According to CNN, the author cited multiple sources who recounted instances of President Donald Trump speaking scornfully of US military men and women. Trump allegedly called them 'losers' and 'suckers,' and expressed particular contempt for those who had been maimed, captured, or killed in the line of duty.

Trump's response to Covid-19 is worse than giving up

 (CNN)More than 185,000 people have already died from the coronavirus in the US. If you've checked the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 dashboard as frequently as I have..
The President cannot comprehend true patriotism

 (CNN)President Donald Trump may admire the military, but he has shown his contempt for the people who decide to join it and serve the nation -- a decision he..
Trump denies fringe theory that a series of 'mini-strokes' prompted his unannounced trip to Walter Reed hospital last November

Trump ordered his physician to release a statement saying the president hasn't had a stroke, a mini...
Donald Trump denies suffering 'series of mini-strokes'

US President Donald Trump has denied rumours that a series of "mini-strokes" were behind an...
Walter Reed Hospital Mystery [Video]

Walter Reed Hospital Mystery

When President Donald Trump made an unplanned visit to Walter Reed hospital in 2019, he says it was for a routine physical. A new book by a New York Times reporter claims otherwise.

Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time amid Covid pandemic [Video]

Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time amid Covid pandemic

US President was seen wearing a mask during a visit to a hospital. This was the first time that Donald Trump wore a mask since Covid outbreak. Trump wore a blue mask with the Presidential seal..

Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time [Video]

Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time

Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital, the first time the US president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution..

