Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Footage Shows At Least 18 Shots Fired In Fatal Shooting Of Dijon Kizzee By Deputies

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:47s - Published
New Footage Shows At Least 18 Shots Fired In Fatal Shooting Of Dijon Kizzee By Deputies

New Footage Shows At Least 18 Shots Fired In Fatal Shooting Of Dijon Kizzee By Deputies

New security footage obtained by CBSLA also helps give an idea of how many times deputies fired their guns.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters Demand Answers After Bicyclist Shot, Killed By Deputies In South LA [Video]

Protesters Demand Answers After Bicyclist Shot, Killed By Deputies In South LA

Hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station early Tuesday morning after a possibly armed Black man was shot and killed by deputies on Monday afternoon. Tina Patel..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:50Published
'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha [Video]

'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha

Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published
Eyewitness says he saw armed civilian discharging firearm in Kenosha [Video]

Eyewitness says he saw armed civilian discharging firearm in Kenosha

Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Speaking on camera, an eyewitness said he saw a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:53Published