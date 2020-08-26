Global  
 

NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 9/1/2020

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published
NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 9/1/2020
Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Vegas Golden Knights

Tyler Toffoli scores 9 seconds into return to lead Canucks past Golden Knights

Tyler Toffoli, Elias Pettersson, and Bo Horvat combined for four goals and seven points to lead the...
CBC.ca - Published

Thatcher Demko leads way in 1st career playoff start as Canucks edge Golden Knights

Thatcher Demko made 43 saves in his first ever NHL playoff start, and the Vancouver Canucks kept...
CBC.ca - Published

Canucks must elevate play after Demko's Game 5 heroics keep Cup hopes alive

The Vancouver Canucks are still alive in the NHL playoffs by outlasting the Vegas Golden Knights in a...
CBC.ca - Published


