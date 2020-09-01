Global  
 

NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 9/04/2020

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:32s - Published
NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 9/04/2020
Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Vegas Golden Knights

Thatcher Demko leads way in 1st career playoff start as Canucks edge Golden Knights

Thatcher Demko made 43 saves in his first ever NHL playoff start, and the Vancouver Canucks kept...
CBC.ca - Published

Canucks must elevate play after Demko's Game 5 heroics keep Cup hopes alive

The Vancouver Canucks are still alive in the NHL playoffs by outlasting the Vegas Golden Knights in a...
CBC.ca - Published

Brilliant Demko can't save Canucks' season as Golden Knights reach West final

Shea Thedore scored late in the third period to break a scoreless tie and lead the Vegas Golden...
CBC.ca - Published


nhl_dtmts

DTMTS Canucks vs Golden Knights highlights are up at https://t.co/dZDaeAInAn #NHL #Canucks #VegasBorn 11 minutes ago

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game 7: Live score, highlights, updates from Stanley Cup playoffs second round -… https://t.co/udU5EDNg6h 2 hours ago

sportingnewsca

Sporting News Canada It's another Game 7 as the #Canucks face the #GoldenKnights. Follow along with our live blog 👇 https://t.co/15p1Ma0dEf 3 hours ago

sn_nhl

Sporting News NHL Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game 7: Live score, highlights, updates from Stanley Cup playoffs second round… https://t.co/gZKOMwGefO 3 hours ago

HockeyTalkLine

🏒Hockey Talk Line NHL Highlights | 2nd Round, Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks – Aug. 29, 2020 Robin Lehner recorded a shutout in… https://t.co/1CbafI690S 7 hours ago

WinLoseOrTie_

WinLoseOrTie NHL Highlights | Second Round, Gm6: Golden Knights @ Canucks - Sept. 03, 2020 https://t.co/nGdivzpSAy 11 hours ago

Easy_Branches

@Easy_Branches RT @easyjanjansen: NHL Highlights | Second Round, Gm6: Golden Knights @ Canucks - Sept. 03, 2020 - NHL https://t.co/2ODtpoqCZN #guestpost #… 15 hours ago

easyjanjansen

@easyjanjansen NHL Highlights | Second Round, Gm6: Golden Knights @ Canucks - Sept. 03, 2020 - NHL https://t.co/2ODtpoqCZN… https://t.co/2mxdrrkr1p 15 hours ago


Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights [Video]

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 09/03/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published
NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 9/1/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 9/1/2020

Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Vegas Golden Knights

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published
Vegas Golden Knights have chance to advance tonight [Video]

Vegas Golden Knights have chance to advance tonight

Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to advance tonight to the Western Conference Finals with a win over the Canucks. Game 5 starts at 6:45 p.m.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published