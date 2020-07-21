Global  
 

Niecy Nash reveals surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts and shares photo with fans

Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:33s - Published
The "Claws" star took to social media on Monday to reveal that she and singer Jessica Betts have married.


Surprise! Niecy Nash reveals wedding to singer Jessica Betts and shares photo with fans

Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts have a surprise announcement: They're married! Check out this...
Niecy Nash releases rainbow of joy with announcement of surprise wedding to musician Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash popped up in the middle of a dire week to release a rainbow of joy on us, literally and...
In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts [Video]

In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom..

