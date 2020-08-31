Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Are Married

Actress Niecy Nash shocked fans on Monday when she announced she was married.

CNN reports Nash revealed her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash, 50, posted a photo with her bride on Instagram and Twitter announcing her new married name.

The photo was captioned; "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts" with the hashtag #LoveWins." In the photo, the happy couple hold hands at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

The actress posted another photo to her Instagram story writing "#PlotTwist" with the rainbow emoji.