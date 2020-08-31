Global  
 

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Are Married

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Actress Niecy Nash shocked fans on Monday when she announced she was married.

CNN reports Nash revealed her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash, 50, posted a photo with her bride on Instagram and Twitter announcing her new married name.

The photo was captioned; "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts" with the hashtag #LoveWins." In the photo, the happy couple hold hands at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

The actress posted another photo to her Instagram story writing "#PlotTwist" with the rainbow emoji.


