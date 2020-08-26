Global  
 

Chinese apps banned | India axes PUBG, 118 more Chinese apps | Oneindia news

Chinese apps banned | India axes PUBG, 118 more Chinese apps | Oneindia news

Chinese apps banned | India axes PUBG, 118 more Chinese apps | Oneindia news

In a big move, India has banned at least 118 more Chinese apps.

This comes in the backdrop of the hostilities at the border in Ladakh where PLA troops tried to transgress into Indian territory but were thwarted by Indian soldiers.

According to the govt, these apps threatened Indian security & sovereignity by sharing users data.

How does this move bite China?

#PUBGbanned #IndiaBansPUBG #ChineseApps


